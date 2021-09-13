SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,095,000 after buying an additional 29,855 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,144,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 142,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $65.48 and a one year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

