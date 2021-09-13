SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $167.83. The company had a trading volume of 295,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

