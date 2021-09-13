SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Holdings Cut by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 2.3% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Money Management LLC owned about 0.72% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of QUS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $90.69 and a 1 year high of $126.30.

