SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 98,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

