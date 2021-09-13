SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

