Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.