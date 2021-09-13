Spectrum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $37,187.48 and $39.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00399770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

