Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $76.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

