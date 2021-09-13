Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 3.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $187.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

