Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 4.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of The J. M. Smucker worth $19,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

