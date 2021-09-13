Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,865 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NOV worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 139.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

NOV opened at $13.14 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

