Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $225.15

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $225.15 and last traded at $225.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.