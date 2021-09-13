Splinterlands (SPS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00175368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,181.57 or 1.00252812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.36 or 0.07189991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00908632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

