Splintershards (SPS) Reaches Market Cap of $29.11 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $29.11 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

