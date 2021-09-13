Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by South State Corp

South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,802 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 2.0% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. South State Corp owned about 0.50% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 477,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.19. 8,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,405. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

