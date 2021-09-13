Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. Square reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $18.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

NYSE SQ opened at $247.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12-month low of $134.26 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.64.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.