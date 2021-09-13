SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.54

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 45816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.06%.

About SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

