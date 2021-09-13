SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.26

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

SSPPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.