SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SSPPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.69. SSP Group has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

