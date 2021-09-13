SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.45.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 6.34. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.29 and a one year high of C$30.54. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

