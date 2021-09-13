Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.17 ($82.55).

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of STM stock opened at €65.85 ($77.47) on Monday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.57 and its 200 day moving average is €65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

