Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.80

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.80 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.04 ($1.20), with a volume of 61382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.60 ($1.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £152.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

