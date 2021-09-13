Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $37.14 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,469.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,465.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,329.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

