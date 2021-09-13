Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $123,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,915 shares of company stock worth $771,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $939.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

