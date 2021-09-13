Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.60 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $70.41 million and $4.60 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00151647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00736971 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

