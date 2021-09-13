Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 655,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,373,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $186.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

