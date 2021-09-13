Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 2.33% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $54,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $13,212,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 557,252 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. 22,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,647.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

