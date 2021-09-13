Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

SBLK opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

