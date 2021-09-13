Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,587. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

