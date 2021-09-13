STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Achieves $105.34 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002620 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $105.34 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00151966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042892 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

