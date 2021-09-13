State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $84,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.3% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.29 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

