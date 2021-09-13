State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $88,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $247.15 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.57 and a 200 day moving average of $267.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

