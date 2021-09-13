State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $92,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $55.20 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.