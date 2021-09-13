State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $115.51 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,196 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $115,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

