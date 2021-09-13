State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $67.57 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ecolab worth $67,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Shares of ECL opened at $225.84 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day moving average is $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.