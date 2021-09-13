State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $75.06 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Moody’s worth $75,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Moody’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after acquiring an additional 133,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of MCO opened at $382.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.88. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

