State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $77.45 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,082 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Eaton worth $77,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.