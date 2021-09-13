State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $80.49 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $80,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 130,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

