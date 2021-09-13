State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $92.90 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,373 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Chubb worth $92,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $180.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.