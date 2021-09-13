State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Zoom Video Communications worth $105,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $301.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $2,774,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,594,344.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,792 shares of company stock worth $107,844,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

