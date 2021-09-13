State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 991.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of The Blackstone Group worth $69,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $47,784,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,987,135 shares of company stock valued at $180,991,651. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $128.74 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

