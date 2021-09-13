State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $70,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.59.
REGN stock opened at $650.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $618.78 and a 200-day moving average of $540.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
