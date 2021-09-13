State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,082,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $75,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

F opened at $12.68 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.