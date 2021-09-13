State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $82,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $3,175,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

ADI stock opened at $169.94 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

