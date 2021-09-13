State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $113,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,304.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,204.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,285.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

