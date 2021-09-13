State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Public Storage worth $66,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $323.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

