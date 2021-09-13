State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,011 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Roku worth $68,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $206,232,131. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $328.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.08 and a 200-day moving average of $367.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.62 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

