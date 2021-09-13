State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,352 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $103,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $130.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.