State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,520 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Autodesk worth $83,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $284.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.27 and a 200 day moving average of $291.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

