State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,985 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $107,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

